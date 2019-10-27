Trenton City Council to tackle ordinances and contracts at next meeting

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances next week approving a contract and a work order and amending city code.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on Monday night, October 28, 2019, at 7 o’clock.

The contract is with the Howe Company, LLC for on-call engineering, and the work order is with the Howe Company for design and bidding services for the force main creek crossing project.

The city code that would be amended involves the table of permissible uses and land use.

Other items on the agenda include discussion and award of farm ground, transformer, and scrap bids; review of policy for signs; and public comment by Priscilla Hertzler regarding a property lien.

