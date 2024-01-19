Trenton City Council to review new billing policy on January 22

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton City Council will consider the approval of a billing insert policy. The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on January 22 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be accessible via Zoom.

Additional items on the agenda include the approval of a reciprocating internal combustion engine certification testing agreement, the procurement and cleaning of catalysts, and a Missouri Public Utility Alliance mutual aid agreement. On January 22, the council is also set to consider the approval of new emergency mass notification services, bids for sand and rock hauling, and a 2023 net metering report.

Related