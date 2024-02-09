Trenton City Council to review four ordinances on February 12

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton City Council is set to review four ordinances during its upcoming meeting, aimed at approving various proposals. The council will convene at Trenton City Hall on February 12 at 7 p.m., with the option for remote participation via Zoom.

The proposed ordinances include a mutual aid agreement with the Missouri Public Utility Alliance and a contract with the Asher Group to provide mass emergency notification services. Additional proposals involve agreements with S and B Hinnen Hauling and Construction LLC for rock hauling services and with TB Dozing and Excavation LLC for aggregate hauling services.

The council’s agenda also covers quotes for large-diameter hoses, a new security camera system for the fire station, bids for the second phase of the water main project at 10th Street and Oklahoma Avenue, and the airport hangar project. Furthermore, a closed session is scheduled to discuss legal matters and real estate transactions.

