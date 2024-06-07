Trenton City Council to review five ordinances at June 10 meeting

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton City Council will review five ordinances on June 10. The council meeting will take place at Trenton City Hall at 7 p.m. and will be accessible on Zoom.

One ordinance proposes a grade scale and merit/years of service table for city employees. Another ordinance seeks approval for a waterproofing proposal for City Hall from Mid-Continental Restoration Company, Inc. Additionally, an ordinance will ratify an amendment to the City of Trenton Personnel Manual, including a new procedure for obtaining limited waivers for the employment of relatives, evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Two ordinances involve denying requests from Jason Lassiter. One request is for rezoning the property at 1801 East Eighth Street from general business to low-density residential to construct a two-story, 21-unit apartment building. The second request involves a minor subdivision at the southwest corner of the Eastgate Shopping Center parking lot for a similar apartment structure.

The agenda also includes appointments to various boards, with three appointments each to the Park Board and Building and Nuisance Board, and two to the Airport Advisory Board.

Other items include approval of asbestos and demolition bid contractors, a discussion on a water tower antenna lease, sewer closed-circuit television bids, TMU trencher bids, transferring a TMU electric pickup truck to the police department, and approval of fire department hose quotes.

The meeting will conclude with a closed session for personnel matters.

