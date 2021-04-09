Trenton City Council to review budget, consider additional construction on 17th Street Bridge at meeting April 12

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance adopting an amended budget as well as other ordinances next week. The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall April 12th at 7 o’clock at night. The meeting will also be available on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/87879251004.

The ordinance involving the budget would be for the fiscal year beginning May 1st and ending April 30th, 2022. It would also fix employee and officer positions and compensation and authorize equipment purchases.

Other ordinances would approve agreements with JD Bishop Construction, LLC for water treatment plant front step replacement, Olsson Associates for additional construction administration for the 17th Street Bridge project, the Missouri Department of Transportation accepting right of way per a July 22nd, 2019 agreement, and Challenger Fence Company for the north sub station fencing project. Another ordinance would approve a non-federal reimbursable agreement with the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration to provide a commissioning flight inspection and a special flight inspection at the Trenton Municipal Airport.

The city council will also consider an ordinance that would abolish and vacate an alley of about 400 feet, running north and south and east and west through real property owned by North Central Missouri College in the railroad addition. That would revert the right, title, and interest to the property to the adjacent landowner. Another ordinance would declare the results of the general election April 6th.

Other items on the agenda for April 12th’s Trenton City Council meeting include the swearing in of newly elected officials; appointment of Administrative, Finance, and Economic Development committees; election of a president pro-tem; and liaison members of various boards. There is also to be discussion of mowing bids for various city-owned lots and the city cemetery, bids for Asbestos removal, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau budget.

