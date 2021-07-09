Trenton City Council to meet on Monday, July 12

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance that would designate the Downtown Historic District by creating a new article in Trenton City Code.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 7 o’clock at night. The meeting will also be available on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/83653847170.

Other items on the agenda include trash service complaints, an appointment to the Park Board, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau seeking approval of a proposal received for marketing work.

