The Trenton City Council will discuss an electric rate incentive program next week.

The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on April 10th at 7 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

Other items on the agenda include approval of rock hauling bids, the price of providing a Trenton Municipal Utilities sewer pickup to the street department, and an appointment of an animal control officer.

