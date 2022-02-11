Trenton City Council to meet on Monday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances regarding improvements at the water plant and the replacement of water mains.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 7 pm. The meeting will also be available on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89160427978.

One ordinance would authorize the City of Trenton to enter into a lease-purchase transaction with the Central Trust Bank as lessor and the Missouri Association of Municipal Utilities as administrator for certain public improvements for the city involving the water plant. The other ordinance would approve an agreement with the Howe Company, LLC for engineering services for the replacement of water mains on Lord Street, Oklahoma Avenue, East 10th Street, Kerfoot Street, and East 16th Street.

Other items on the agenda for February 14th’s Trenton City Council meeting include bids for hauling sand, sewer lining, and a digger derrick truck.

