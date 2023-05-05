Trenton City Council to meet on May 8th

Local News May 5, 2023 KTTN News
City of Trenton Website
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance involving the airport’s construction of a T-hangar and ramp independent fee estimate.

The agreement with Airport IFE Services will be considered at Trenton City Hall on May 8th at 7 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

Other items on the agenda include a contractor for demolition, hazardous material inspections, an electric department service truck quote, a city hall tuck point and sealing quote, and the next administrative and utility committee meetings.

Post Views: 37
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.