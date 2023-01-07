Trenton City Council to meet on January 9th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance that would amend city code regarding dangerous dogs.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall January 9th at 7 o’clock at night. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

Another ordinance to be considered would approve a contract with Hostetler Trucking for the hauling of sand for the city.

Other items on the agenda include appointments to the Convention and Visitors Bureau, a bid for water treatment plant clarifier modification, and park department mowers. There is also to be discussion at the Trenton City Council meeting January 9th of surplus items to sell, the Trenton Municipal Utilities building, a 10th Street and Oklahoma Avenue water main project, and the North Central Missouri Rural Water Commission base rate.

Related