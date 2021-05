Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance involving refunding certificates of participation.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall Monday night May 10, 2021, at 7 o’clock. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Zoom.

The City of Trenton is looking to refinance three long-term loans to get lower interest rates and save the city money. Charlie Zitnik with DA Davidson of Kansas City has worked a few months on the matter.

