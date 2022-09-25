Trenton City Council to meet Monday evening

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Meetings Monday night at Trenton City Hall involve the Trenton Building and Nuisance board at 6 pm and the Trenton City Council at 7 pm. Both are open to the public but also will be available on Zoom. There are separate identifiers for the two meetings.

The Building and Nuisance Board will hold four public hearings. The addresses are 1416 Chestnut Street, 1423 Chestnut Street, 704 East 17th Street, and 503 East 22nd Street. Other properties are declaration of a nuisance at 1701 Tindall Avenue; findings of fact for the storage units at 1861 East 16th Street; and the certificate of existence of a dangerous building at 1017 East 13th Court. Also scheduled is information on current structures of concern as well as nuisances.

The agenda for the Trenton City Council begins with reports and an opportunity for public comment.

Discussion of the dangerous dog ordinance has been requested by Councilman Marvin Humphreys. Also listed for discussion and possible approval is a personnel policy; the change order on the 21-inch sewer lining project; and revised water rates regarding wholesale water classification which affects the Grundy County Public Water Supply District.

After the public session ends, the Trenton city council has an executive session for legal and personnel.