Trenton City Council to meet Monday; agenda includes utility shut-off policy

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances granting a conditional use permit to allow for a bed and breakfast and approving proposals for a transformer at the electric plant substation. A meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, June 14 at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be on Zoom at this link.

The conditional use permit would be to Dewayne Slater in the care of Jason Lassiter for a bed and breakfast at 412 East Ninth Street. The two proposals would be with Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions for the purchase and installation of a transformer at the electric plant substation.

Other items on the agenda for the June 14 Trenton City Council meeting include discussion of a revised shut-off policy for utilities, Main Stop owner Lee Peters purchasing old Missouri Department of Transportation right of way across from Main Stop, and a draft of a Grundy County memorandum of understanding regarding the 28th Street Bridge.

