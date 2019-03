The Trenton City Council will hold a special meeting regarding the annual contract with Green Hills Animal Shelter prior to a Finance Committee meeting next week.

Both meetings will be at the Trenton City Hall on Tuesday evening with the special council meeting will at 6 o’clock.

The Finance Committee will continue discussion of the 2019-2020 budget at 6:30 with an agenda that indicates the discussion will focus on the city and Trenton Municipal Utilities.