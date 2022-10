WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will hold a special meeting on October 27th to consider an ordinance that would grant a conditional use permit.

The meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall at noon. The meeting will be available to the public on Zoom.

The conditional use permit would be granted to Kipp and Cara McClellan to allow for a full-size camper hook-up on the property adjacent to 3100 Hoover Drive. The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission approved the conditional use permit earlier this month.