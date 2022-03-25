Trenton City Council to have busy agenda at meeting on March 28

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will hold a public hearing for the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Community Facility Director Program for the police and fire departments. The hearing will be at the city council meeting at the Trenton City Hall on March 28th at 7 p.m.

It was previously announced the mayor and city council would provide information on the purchase of police and fire equipment utilizing the Rural Development program. The public can share comments regarding the projects.

The council will also consider an ordinance that would approve a work order with the Howe Company, LLC for engineering services for replacement, rehabilitation, and extension of sewer mains and the Pleasant Plain lift station.

Other items on the agenda include an animal welfare committee, painting the former Trenton R-9 building at the airport, hazardous inspections for a demolition project, ordering street and water/wastewater distribution backhoes early, and closing Main Street on Thursday afternoons. There is also to be a discussion of a request for financial support from Main Street Trenton and the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association, review of a memo regarding the six-month budget review and cost of living adjustment increases, a solid waste collection container on city property, and access consent on the property at the fire training center.

The agenda for March 28th’s Trenton City Council meeting also includes a closed session for real estate.

