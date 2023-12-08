Trenton City Council to discuss proposed separation of the roles of city administrator and utility director

The Trenton City Council is set to review an ordinance next week that proposes changes to the city code regarding parking spaces for physically disabled individuals.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Trenton City Hall on December 11 at 7 p.m. Additionally, for those unable to attend in person, the council has made provisions for virtual attendance via Zoom.

The agenda also includes the appointment of members to the Economic Development Board, Planning and Zoning Commission, and Board of Adjustments.

The council will deliberate on the approval of bids for rock and sand. Another key point of discussion will be an update on the ongoing search for a city attorney and city prosecutor. The council will also discuss the proposed separation of the roles of city administrator and utility director.