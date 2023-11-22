Trenton City Council to discuss five ordinances at November 27 meeting

The Trenton City Council is set to deliberate on five ordinances during their meeting on November 27th. This session will be held at Trenton City Hall at 7:00 p.m. For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will be accessible online via Zoom at this link.

An ordinance up for consideration involves a proposal to submit a citywide sales tax for economic development to Trenton voters. This initiative also seeks to establish a dedicated board and program for economic development sales tax. Additionally, the Council will discuss an ordinance scheduling a general election on April 2nd. This election is crucial for selecting one council member from each of Trenton’s four wards for a two-year term. The ordinance will outline the election timeline and the filing process for candidate nominations.

Other ordinances on the agenda are focused on approving various agreements. One such agreement, with Tyler Technologies, aims to facilitate the migration of financial and personnel management software to the ERP Pro 10 system. Another ordinance pertains to a transportation enhancement funds program in collaboration with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. This program seeks financial support for constructing new sidewalks in the city.

Moreover, the Council will review an ordinance to amend the city’s traffic code. This amendment focuses on regulations regarding reserved parking and parking spaces for individuals with physical disabilities.

The November 27th meeting agenda also includes discussions on the cost-of-living and wage adjustments, the starting wages for the water and sewer distribution department, and policies regarding Trenton Municipal Utilities bills. Additionally, there will be an update on the transfer of property to Shane Michael.