Trenton City Council to consider three ordinances on June 24

The Trenton City Council is scheduled to consider three ordinances during its meeting on June 24 at 7 p.m. at Trenton City Hall. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom.

One of the ordinances would approve a proposal with Smico Contracting Group, LLC for the City of Trenton’s 2024 sewer lining project. Another ordinance involves a proposal with the Security Bank of Kansas City for an amended and restated lease-purchase agreement. The third ordinance would approve a proposal with the Security Bank of Kansas City for the amended and restated declaration of trust.

The council’s agenda also includes the approval of airport hangar bids.

