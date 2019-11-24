Trenton City Council to consider ordinances, bids and policy for signs

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances Monday evening regarding city code involving land use, a lodging tax of five percent, and a general election.

The council will also discuss Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association Health insurance and several bids at the Trenton City Hall Monday night at 7 o’clock. Bids are for sand, rock, hay, removal of snow on sidewalks on bridges, and a bay door for the street department.

Other items on the agenda for Monday night’s Trenton City Council meeting include discussion of policy for specialty signs on streets, a tourist brochure, and bed and breakfast inspection fees.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares