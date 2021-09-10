Trenton City Council to consider ordinances at Monday meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider three ordinances regarding an agreement for the water treatment plant and amending city code. The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7 pm. The meeting will also be available on Zoom at this link.

The ordinance involving the water treatment plant would approve an amended agreement with Allstate Consultants LLC for plant improvements. The other ordinances would amend sections of city code regarding the open container law and miscellaneous offenses involving alcoholic beverages.

Other items on the agenda include Kalley Erickson on a breed-specific dog ordinance and North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Scott Sharp about industrial park land. A closed session is also planned for the Trenton City Council’s meeting on September 13th for legal and personnel matters.

