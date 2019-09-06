Trenton City Council to consider ordinances at Monday meeting

The Trenton City Council will consider three ordinances regarding contracts and consider bids at its meeting on Monday, September 9, 2019. The meeting will be held at the Trenton City Hall that night at 7 o’clock.

One ordinance would approve a contract with Troyer Roofing and Coatings for the metal roof restoration of the Trenton Municipal Utilities Warehouse. The other two would approve contracts regarding the lift station project. One relates to Southwest Milling and Industrial Company Contracting Group, LLC for labor, and the other is with Enviro-Line Company Incorporated for materials. Bids to be considered are for the 17th Street Bridge, diesel fuel, and tree trimming.

The agenda also includes Connie Ford giving a Missouri Public Energy Pool Infrastructure grant presentation.

