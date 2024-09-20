Trenton City Council to consider new sales tax for development plan

Consideration of a city sales tax for economic development purposes is on the agenda announced for a Monday night (Sept. 23) meeting of the Trenton City Council.

Trenton voters in the April election narrowly defeated a proposed one-half percent city sales tax for economic development. The measure received 49.2 percent support, while 50.8 percent opposed it. The vote count was 279 in favor and 288 opposed. Earlier this year, it was promoted that a one-half percent city sales tax would generate an estimated $400,000. The topic for Monday night’s meeting, described as an item of “discussion,” does not suggest an amount for the tax.

It is up to the city council to decide if it wants to seek the sales tax, determine the amount of the tax to be sought, and decide when to present it at an election. The election could take place sometime next year, although ballots for the November election have already been printed.

The city council agenda includes reports from councilmen, the mayor, and the city administrator. Pam Pickett is listed in the public comment portion of the agenda.

The Trenton City Council meets in open session on Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

