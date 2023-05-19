Trenton City Council to consider five ordinances during May 22nd meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider five ordinances regarding agreements and one resolution on May 22nd at 7 pm.

Some of the ordinances would approve agreements with Flinn and Son for the replacement of city water mains; Olsson for design, bidding, and construction services for a new hangar building at the city’s airport; and Strategy for the upgrade of city computers. The other ordinances would approve agreements with Poor Boy Tree Trimming for the trimming of trees and limbs in the city right of way and Irvinbilt Constructors for the replacement of check valves at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The resolution would authorize the filing of an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources State Revolving Fund Program for loans under the Missouri Clean Water Law.

The agenda for May 22nd’s Trenton City Council meeting also includes a wheel loader bid for the sewer plant and overhead door opener bids for a warehouse.

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will meet before the Trenton City Council meeting at the Trenton City Hall on May 22nd.

The Building and Nuisance Board will discuss at least five properties at 6 o’clock that evening.

The agenda lists two properties each under the categories of declaration of a nuisance and public hearing. One property is listed for findings of fact.

There are to be updates on current structures and nuisances.

The Trenton Administrative Committee will discuss marijuana smoking in public. A meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall May 25th at 5 o’clock.

Other items on the agenda include an animal welfare committee and dangerous dogs, Convention and Visitors Bureau committee appointments, and small cell pole attachments.

Related