The Trenton City Council will consider approval of wood electric pole bids next week.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall July 11th at 7 o’clock at night. The meeting will be available on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/85237660485.

Other items on the agenda include discussion of the Missouri Firefighters Critical Illness Pool and fire department air compressor quotes.