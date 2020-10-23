Trenton City Council to consider change in zoning, revision of city code and purchases at Monday meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances regarding a change in zoning, a work order for sewer mains, revising city code, and approving contracts for tree trimming, purchasing rock aggregate, and purchasing sand.

A meeting will be held at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, October 26th at 7 o’clock. The public will not physically be allowed into the meeting, but the meeting can be viewed on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89609991804.

One ordinance to be considered would change the zoning of property at 3300 Pleasant Plain from 0-1 Open Space to 1-2 Heavy Industry. Another would approve a work order with the Howe Company, LLC for the lining of existing sewer mains. There is also an ordinance that would revise the “Table of Permissible Uses” of the Trenton City Code.

Three other ordinances would approve contracts. The contracts would be with Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC for trimming of trees around electric lines as well as Norris Quarries, LLC for the purchase of rock aggregate and the purchase of sand.

Other items on the agenda for Monday, October 26th’s Trenton City Council meeting include a conditional use permit; discussion of surplus items sale, downtown parking along Main Street, a budget change for the north apron concrete for the fire station, and a water and sewer service connection policy; and council training. A closed session is also listed to discuss legal and real estate.

