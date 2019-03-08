Trenton City Council to address ordinances at Monday meeting

The Trenton City Council will consider five ordinances next week regarding several agreements and one contract at a meeting at Trenton City Hall Monday night, March 11 at 7 o’clock.

The ordinances would approve agreements with M and M Utilities for work on the Eighth Street waterlines from Kumler to Rural Street and for work on the Ninth Street waterline crossings elimination as well as with Everbridge for the mass notification system.

Ordinances would also approve a disclosure compliance services agreement with Gilmore and Bell for assistance in continuing to meet the city’s disclosure obligations for municipal securities bonds and authorize a contract for collection and disposal of recyclables with Hope Haven Industries.

Other business on the agenda includes bids for Normal Street sewer rehabilitation, mowing, and trash, the hiring of a part-time employee for the electric warehouse and a loan from the electric department to the wastewater department.