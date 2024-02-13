Trenton City Council split on proposed airport hangar construction

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton City Council faced a split decision last night regarding various initiatives, including seeking bids for a proposed hangar construction at the Trenton Airport. A bid for the second phase of a water main replacement project was accepted, and approvals were given for the purchase of fire hoses and a security camera system for the fire department.

Olsson, the project engineer for the hangar project, presented city officials with projected funding plans for constructing a T-hangar with four, six, or eight bays. City Administrator Ron Urton mentioned that concrete work had already been completed to accommodate four bays, with the possibility of expanding to six or eight bays depending on the bid amounts. The engineering design work has been contracted, and the city has committed to covering ten percent of the design costs. The estimated construction cost for a four-bay T-hangar is $975,000, with Trenton’s share being $115,000. This expenditure raised concerns among some council members, as it would allocate future funds from the 2025 and 2026 city budgets. Olsson reported that the Federal Aviation Administration, through the Missouri Department of Transportation, would grant 90 percent of the construction cost.

Councilman Duane Urich, a pilot and representative of the 4th ward, advocated for the new hangar, calling it a “no-brainer” for the cost-benefit it presented. The motion to seek bids was approved by a voice vote with a 4 to 3 majority. Council members Urich, David Mlika, Tim Meinecke, and Glen Briggs voted in favor, while Calvin Brown, Lou Fisher, and Marvin Humphreys opposed. Councilman John Dolan was absent. The council will make a final decision on accepting or rejecting bids for the airport hangar once they are reviewed.

Seven companies submitted bids for the second phase of the water main replacement project at 10th and Oklahoma. M and M Utilities of Chillicothe was chosen with a bid of $427,600, despite being the second lowest, as the lowest bid from Premier Flatwork and Decorative Concrete was disqualified for not acknowledging two addendums and failing to complete the qualifications statement. The selected bid is approximately seven percent above the budgeted $400,000 for the project.

The council, following Fire Chief Brandon Gibler’s recommendation, agreed to purchase 20 sections of four-inch by 100-foot fire hose from Heiman Fire Equipment Company of Ashton, Iowa, for $22,500, including free shipping. Three vendors submitted quotes meeting the Trenton Fire Department’s specifications. The new hoses are more compatible with mutual aid departments and will replace outdated five-inch hoses.

Approval was also given for the city of Trenton to cover one-third of the cost for a security camera system at the fire department, with the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District and Grundy County EMS each covering a third. The system, provided by the C and C Group of Lenexa, Kansas, through agent Luke Gibson of Trenton, will cost $19,248.

Ordinances authorizing the Mayor to sign contracts for hauling rock and sand from a quarry to the Street Department’s asphalt plant were approved. Previous meetings accepted bids from S and B Hinnen of Chula and T B Dozing and Excavation of Jamestown for hauling rock and sand, respectively.

The city also finalized an agreement to pay one-fourth of the cost for mass emergency notification services provided by the Asher Group. The service, totaling $4,950, will be shared among the city, Grundy County, the health department, and the rural water district, with the price fixed for 36 months. Emergency Manager and First Ward Councilman Glen Briggs noted that current users would be automatically transferred to the new system and receive notifications via text, email, and phone calls.

A mutual aid agreement was approved with other municipalities of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA). Utility Director Urton explained that this agreement enables MPUA to solicit workers from other member cities in the event of a local emergency.

At the meeting’s start, Mayor Jackie Soptic announced the temporary appointment of David Mlika to the finance committee, replacing John Dolan due to a medical situation. The finance committee is set to work on budgets in meetings scheduled for February 20, 22, 27, and 29, each at 5 p.m.

Additionally, the mayor introduced a potential design for way-finding signs in Trenton. This concept will be reviewed at a Wednesday meeting of the Trenton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Board.

Related