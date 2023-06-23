Trenton City Council set to vote on ten ordinances at Monday night meeting

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

As many as ten ordinances await decisions by the Trenton City Council when it convenes on Monday night, June 26 at 7 pm at Trenton City Hall.

After opening with reports, the public comment part of the agenda includes owner Buffy Rosson discussing the July 1st fireworks display at Java and Hooch.

Appointments made by the mayor are subject to the City Council’s consent. These include three appointments each to the Park Board and Airport Advisory Board, two appointments each for Planning and Zoning and the Board of Adjustments, the Tree Board, the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission, and the Historic Preservation Commission. There is one appointment for the Building and Nuisance Board.

Other topics involve discussion and are listed as bids for the 2023 concrete pavement replacement projects, a policy on protective footwear for eligible employees, and possibly adding June 19th to the list of holidays observed by city personnel.

Ordinances are presented for final decisions to be made by the City Council.

One ordinance approves R.S. Electric for integration services at the wastewater treatment plant. Another ordinance awards a contract to Midwest Injection for the removal of lime sludge, and a third allows Whitney Roofing and Guttering to replace the hail-damaged roof at the wastewater treatment plant. Another amends land uses within the Unified Development Ordinance. A table of permissible uses is to be revised.

Five other ordinances involve amending or repealing specific sections of the city code related to marijuana.

The City Council also meets on Monday night in executive session for legal matters.

