Trenton City Council selects engineering firm, approves purchase of used equipment

The Trenton City Council on Monday night selected an engineering firm to prepare a preliminary report on projects that the city could undertake if it’s approved for federal funds through ARPA, the American Rescue Plan Act.” Out of three interested companies, the Trenton City Council accepted a committee’s recommendation to hire Howe Company based in large part on its familiarity with past Trenton infrastructure projects.

City Administrator/Utility Director Ron Urton said TMU has been looking at a project to revamp a lift station and add new force mains, however, it’s also been suggested the city could spend the funds on re-lining sewer pipes in an effort to keep the rainwater from getting into the sewer system. Urton reported Trenton has submitted an ARPA grant application for an estimated two million dollars. The Howe Company preliminary engineering report on behalf of Trenton is due at the Department of Natural Resources next month. It’ll first be reviewed by the city council.

In what Administrator Urton called a great deal, street department officials located a company selling a stainless steel chat spreader for $2,500 and had two available. Urton noted the last chat spreader purchased by the city cost $16,000. After a discussion, the council approved buying the two chat spreaders for $5,000.

After accepting the bid at the last meeting, the council adopted by ordinance a $43,000 agreement with Jason Shuler Concrete of Trenton for pavement repairs at Trenton Municipal Airport and Trenton Fire Station. Work is to be completed by next April 30th.

Upon the recommendation of the Police Personnel Board, the council approved hiring Carly Taul of Trenton as a police officer contingent upon graduation from the law enforcement academy.

Mayor Linda Crooks publicly praised two Trenton police officers, Michael Williams and Zachary Underwood, for their quick actions in helping a detention officer suffering an apparent stroke until emergency medical services arrived.

Utility Director Urton recognized TMU employees in the water and wastewater departments during the Governor’s proclamation of water and wastewater treatment professionals week.

A proposed ordinance was pulled from the council agenda last night when Urton said he learned the EPA and DNR will be coming out with rules on how the PFA cost recovery program would work. The ordinance had recommended the hiring of a special law firm which would have been paid 25% of any sum recovered in litigation stemming from injuries or property damages arising due to hazardous contamination of water supplies. Urton said the city will continue to monitor the matter.

Also in his report, Urton said chip and seal work on selected streets would begin next week. And MoDOT is preparing a document to allow the installation of metal poles and street lights along Highway 6 at the west city limits of Trenton.

Seven of the eight councilmen participated in the meeting. Duane Urich was absent. The Trenton City Council also met in closed session for real estate matters.