Trenton City Council selects construction company to replace 17th Street Bridge

All votes were unanimous Monday night when the Trenton City Council approved three bills and adopted three ordinances.

The 17th Street Bridge replacement will be done by Boone Construction Company of Columbia who submitted the lowest of bids from six companies. City Administrator Ron Urton said the selection of Boone has been accepted by the other funding partners Union Pacific Railroad, Missouri Department of Transportation, and Department of Economic Development. Boone’s bid topped $2,339,000.

Joining the city in paying for the project is the Missouri Department of Transportation who will contribute $750,000 the DED Community Development Block Grant of $500,000 and Union Pacific Railroad will provide $650,000. The city of Trenton will finance the balance with a $1,400,000 loan with payments will be covered by proceeds from the Transportation Sales Tax in Trenton.

Updated figures provided by Urton indicate there’s some $9,000 available in reserve funds. Boone Construction is to be asked to consider buying the asphalt from the city of Trenton plant provided the mix design meets the approval of MoDOT.

Urton said he will advise Boone Construction on Tuesday with the notice of being awarded the bid. A contract is to be prepared for city council consideration perhaps at their next meeting. Once accepted, the notice to proceed will be extended. Once the bridge is closed, Boone Construction will have 150 days to complete the project which Urton feels will be next year.

In other action, the city council approved a contract with Troyer Roofing and Coatings of Jamesport for metal roof restoration of the TMU warehouse. Their bid of $11,689 includes an 18-year warranty and was the lowest of two bids submitted.

Two ordinances were approved related to the sewer lift station at Town and Country. Southwest Milling and Industrial of Odessa will do the labor for $16,560 and Enviro-Line of Osawatomie, Kansas will provide two pumps and related materials at a cost of $20,246.

Bids for equal prices came from two companies regarding the TMU purchase of #2 diesel fuel for the power plant generators. Both Landes Oil of Jamesport and MFA Oil of Trenton bid $2.04.9 per gallon. The council decided to buy a tanker load of an estimated seven thousand gallons of diesel from both companies.

On another bid, the council selected Asplundh to use a two man crew for tree trimming at a cost of $119.21 per hour, not to exceed the budgeted amount of $25,000.

Administrator Urton announced the latest water samples in testing for lead shows all were below the EPA level for action. He noted the city plans to continue with the testing annually. A bucket truck was sold on the Purple Wave auction website for $22,000. He and Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reported on the FEMA from Friday in which they received paperwork to be completed and submitted for public assistance funding due to damage from flooding.

Briggs as Emergency Management Director expressed appreciation to several departments and others who assisted Monday afternoon with the gas leak at 9th and Custer that also led to the closing of a portion of 9th Street, between Main and Laclede Streets, for approximately 90 minutes. Councilman Brad Chumbley recognized several individuals involved in a fundraiser on Saturday that included the bean bags tournament for theGreen Hills Women’s Shelter and “Beer, Bags, and Barbecue” for Main Street Trenton.

Among her remarks, councilwoman Cathie Smith reported the Economic Development Committee was told a recent hotel survey shows Trenton has a need to have 40 more hotel rooms. She also plans to obtain more information, and costs, of developing a local brochure on attractions of interest in the Trenton area.

The city of Trenton has received a grant for electric system upgrades. The Missouri Public Energy Pool presented a check for $95,866 last night to Mayor Linda Crooks and City Administrator Ron Urton. Director of Member Services Connie Ford said it’s the second grant presented to the city of Trenton which is among the 35 municipal utilities in the pool that collectively purchases power in bulk. A grant presented to the city in 2015 was for $63,084.

The new funds are designated for purchase and installation of reclosers and switches for substations and the distribution lines as well as maintenance of breakers, relays, and transformers. Such equipment provides constant voltage regulation and increased protection for the electrical system.

