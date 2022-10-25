Trenton City Council revises policy on what to do if a lead water line is discovered on property

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two ordinances were approved Monday night by the Trenton City Council.

One of the ordinances allows the city of Trenton to receive a grant to allow an engineering firm to conduct a floodplain, drainage study for potential rehabilitation work on the airport runway. The grant is for $155,657 dollars. The city of Trenton’s local match is $10,934. The study is to be completed by next June 30th. The agreement is with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The council approved the agreement by a vote of seven to one. Councilman Marvin Humphreys was opposed.

Approved on a unanimous vote was a master service agreement with Missouri Public Utility Alliance. The city of Trenton is a member. Utility Director Ron Urton explained the alliance has a line crew on call at their cost if Trenton Municipal should have an occasion or emergency need for assistance.

There was much discussion last night on a draft of a lead service line policy. Revisions were made by the utility director and members of the council. The policy addresses what actions are to be taken when a lead or galvanized water line is discovered by TMU or the property owner. The goal is to have lead service lines replaced with copper.

The proposed policy specifies that TMU will provide labor and materials to replace the service line from the main to the property line. The owner will be asked if want to replace the service line across their property to the house. TMU offers to provide the piping material at cost with the owner responsible for installation. Payment for the materials would be due in 90 days or divided into monthly payments. If payments are not made, the water service could be shut off. The amended policy is to be fine-tuned and brought back to the council for consideration at a future meeting.

Discussion also was held on situations where TMU staff has been denied access to basements to change out water meters. Urton noted there have been more than 35 situations in which door hangars have been left at residences but no response has been given. After another attempt to use door hangar notices to get a response, Urton said a letter will be sent advising owners a new water meter will be installed outside the home.

It was the consensus of the council to allow a credit on the water used by the Grundy County Public Water Supply District when flushing their lines. TMU flushes water lines twice a year and expects the rural water district will do the same. The council agreed with Urton to offer the flushing credit at TMU’s production cost for one year.

An Announcement was made that a new police car will be ordered next month but at a slightly higher figure than the council previously approved. In September, the council allocated up to $35,000 for the purchase. The city learned the cost will be $36,500 instead. Urton said councilmen were polled and agreed to the higher figure.

Police have received grant approval to purchase two dash-mount radar guns. The city had budgeted $3,000 for a 25% local match toward the total cost. But the police found a grant that pays 100%. The city will write a check for the $6,300 cost of two units, then will be reimbursed with the grant funds.

The council approved a commercial driver’s license waiver for employees. It allows TMU or the city to pay for commercial driver’s license training, but if the employment is terminated within 12 months of receiving the CDL, the individual is to reimburse for the training expenses received.

The city’s insurance carrier, MIRMA, (Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association) had asked if the city has proof that pilots who house planes at the Trenton airport have insurance; and if so, have them list the city of Trenton as an “additional insured”. Urton said this has not been required, and since it would be an additional cost to them, he’s concerned the city might lose pilots who store their planes at the hangar. He reminded the council that the city needs to have at least ten planes housed at the airport in order to remain eligible for federal aviation credits.

Mayor Linda Crooks reported the convention and visitors bureau has a website called Visit Trenton Missouri and a Facebook page. She also reported University Extension has offered to help the city in various ways, and she announced the Trenton Fire Department has car safety seats free of charge.

All eight members of the council participated in Monday night’s meeting, either in person or by Zoom. The council will also meet in a special session Thursday at noon to take action on a conditional use permit. Urton said the ordinance should have been on the council agenda Monday night but was inadvertently omitted.

The planning and zoning commission has recommended approval of the request by K4C Premier Cottages regarding RV hookups.