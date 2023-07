Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

“The Trenton City Council will consider two ordinances next week. The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on July 24th at 7 o’clock. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

One ordinance would approve an agreement with R/S Electric for the relocation of electrical equipment at the river pump station. The other ordinance would approve an engineering work order with the Howe Company for the preparation of an application for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant.”

