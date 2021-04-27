Trenton City Council presented proposal for placement of memorial bench for Elvin Noel; approve budget amendments

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Trenton City Council on Monday night heard a proposal on the placement of a memorial bench downtown to honor the late longtime businessman Elvin Noel.

Noel died in March of 2017 after owning and operating Howard’s for about 45 years. Although his home was in Gallatin, Noel also had been an active member of the Trenton downtown improvement association. Current TDIA President Jackie Soptic and Main Street Director Megan Taul discussed two possible locations to put the six-foot bench. One was on the sidewalk in front of the store and the other was to place the bench on a pad on the north side of Howard’s; however, that location would be on the property of the Trenton Masonic Lodge.

There was some concern among the council that the proposed location on the sidewalk would limit handicap accessibility. The council indicated a preference for placement of the bench on the Masonic property provided that the organization gives permission. Soptic also briefly mentioned Trenton’s downtown improvement will soon have a 30th-anniversary celebration of the organization.

City councilman and downtown business owner Robert Romesburg commended all involved in organizing the Sip and Stroll wine-tasting event Saturday. He noted a lot of people came to his business, Pet Central, including many that he described as from outside of town. Main street Trenton and the TDIA organized the Sip and Stroll event with support from several sponsors. Mrs. Taul told the council there were 190 who registered.

On a vote of 7 to nothing, with Councilman Kevin Klinginsmith absent, approval was given to an agreement between the city of Trenton and its municipal utility for work at the Trenton airport. This involves relocating overhead power lines to underground and relocating sewer lines as part of the work to pave the taxi lanes and grade the proposed site for a new T-hangar. The cost is not to exceed $12,176. Administrator Ron Urton reported the agreement then will allow the city to be reimbursed by the government for 90 percent of the cost of materials. Urton will sign the agreement as utility manager. Mayor Linda Crooks will sign on behalf of the city of Trenton.

A purchase of a skid steer and milling head were approved with Gallatin Truck and Tractor for a deal that includes a trade-in of the city’s 2011 skid loader. With trade-in and purchase of the Case skid steer and accompanying milling head, the total cost is $44,000 which is under what the city had budgeted.

The council approved the end of the fiscal year budget adjustments to equal amounts actually spent or received in city funds. Among them, $799,000 received in sales taxes was $39,000 more than what had been predicted. $70,000 in fire department sales tax turned out to be $12,325 more than budgeted. Asphalt sales increased by $718,400 more than anticipated and with adjustments allowed for FEMA and insurance proceeds on flood repairs at the airport; federal CARES Act expenditures; repairs to a fire truck and replacement of the JAWS of life rescue equipment.

Mayor Crooks also congratulated NCMC men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as the college softball team.

