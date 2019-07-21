Trenton City Council members to address contracts for 17th Street Bridge at upcoming meeting

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances at its meeting next week regarding contracts and a maintenance agreement. The meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall on Monday night, July 22, 2019, at 7 o’clock.

Ordinances involve contracts with Union Pacific Railroad for the reconstruction of the East 17th Street Bridge and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for relinquishment of portions of the state highway system in Trenton and for improvements on Highway 6 in Trenton.

Another ordinance involves a maintenance agreement for a portion of Highway 6 with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

The agenda also includes discussion and approval of reciprocating internal combustion engine testing bids for testing exhaust from diesel generators and several airport-related items, including north hangar rental bids, the capital improvement plan, and the use of the former Trenton R-9 School District building.