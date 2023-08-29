Trenton City Council members clash over financial commitments of owners in demolition of problem buildings

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A divided City Council reviewed a list of ten locations designated for building demolitions Monday night, including financial commitments made by the owners, however, Councilman Marvin Humphreys objected to the city paying 100 percent of the costs for having two properties torn down. Other owners on the demo list are participating financially in a cost-sharing arrangement with the City of Trenton.

The City Council budgeted $50,000 for the demolition program this year. Figures provided by Building Inspector Wes Barone show that the ten identified properties would collectively require the city to appropriate $40,344 of the budgeted amount. The maximum amount the city commits at each location, in cost-sharing with owners, is $2,500, however, there were two exceptions.

The total cost for asbestos inspection and removal, plus demolishing 416 West 13th Court—now owned by Jim Bush—is $10,187. The total cost for asbestos inspection and tearing down 835 West 13th Court, now owned by James Ellis, is $9,300. Humphreys made a motion to remove those two locations from the demo list since the owners were described as not paying anything toward the cost. The motion to remove passed on a five-to-three roll call vote. In favor were Duane Urich, Lou Fisher, Calvin Brown, Marvin Humphreys, and Tim Meinecke. Opposing the motion were Dave Mlika, John Dolan, and Glen Briggs.

If the council had allowed the city to absorb costs at these two sites, tax liens would have been filed on those addresses, which would be for the expense incurred by the city.

Of the remaining eight locations on the council-approved demolition list, six owners have paid their share of expenses. The council was told that owners of two other sites have made promises to pay. According to the city, Roger Triplet owes $4,300 for hazardous materials inspection and abatement plus demolition at 704 East 17th Street. Nate Male owes $4,500 for demolition at 405 West 13th Street. The city’s share, per council policy, is to pay $2,500 at each location. Other addresses, to which the city will allocate $2,500 to supplement demolition costs, are 813 West 12th Street owned by Ralph Henderson; 1703 East 2nd Street owned by Janice Garrison; 1422 Tindall Avenue owned by Tyler and Ashlin Busick; 403 Jefferson owned by Sione Male; 1017 East 13th Court owned by Cory French; and 403 East 9th Street owned by Barbara Morgans.

While demolition work will proceed on these eight locations, Mayor Jackie Soptic requested the administrative committee review and/or develop a policy on what to do with properties intended for demolition whose owners don’t pay. Briggs argued the city shouldn’t make assumptions about why someone isn’t willing or able to pay. Building Inspector Barone said the program is intended to clean up junk houses in town.

Funds not spent this year on demolition work will not roll over to next year and will stay in the general fund. Mayor Soptic suggested the finance committee may want to look at increasing the city allocation for the program at budget time next year.

Prior to discussing this year’s demolition list, the council accepted the low bid of $14,937 from 24/7 Enviro Solutions of Independence for asbestos removal. Two other bids came in considerably higher. In a related matter, the council allowed Trenton Municipal Utilities to pay $8,500 for demolition, hazardous materials inspection, and abatement at 10-13 Tindall Avenue. It was reported this is the house that TMU’s sewer department purchased because the sewer main runs under the house. That property will remain vacant following demolition.

By ordinance, two agreements were unanimously approved. Shuler Concrete and Construction will remove and replace concrete at the fire station and airport. Grand River Concrete was approved for new concrete construction at the TMU warehouse and sewer plant. The tax levy was adopted with one dollar for the city and just under 19 cents (18.86) for the parks department.

Three bids were opened Thursday at City Hall. Two involved residential trash pickup and the other was for recycling. The council was told one of the residential trash collection bids was incomplete and would be rejected. Information on the remaining trash pickup and recycling bids will come to the City Council at the next meeting.

Despite the heat and humidity last week, TMU Director Ron Urton said the city was not asked to generate power, nor did the city reach its power consumption peak. He also commented that a “peak alert” to conserve energy was not issued by major utility companies.

Evergy in Missouri was mandated by the state to offer time-based rate plans for its customers. Urton, in response to a question, explained Trenton is a municipality-run utility and not controlled by the Missouri Public Service Commission. He also noted TMU doesn’t have the technical ability for time-based rates like a much larger utility company can.

Councilman Duane Urich reported a committee this fall will be making a decision on whether to place an economic development sales tax on an election ballot for Trenton voters to decide. He also reported the utility committee, next month, expects to hear results of an electric rate study. In addition, Urich told the council consideration is being given to possibly relocating the fairgrounds to a site that offers more acreage—maybe 20 to 40 acres, maybe on city-owned land. He noted it would not only be for the fair but would have multi-use opportunities. Urich also said there have been initial talks of possibly expanding the number of ball fields from two to four, which would be on park department grounds.

When questioned about the Mayor’s report to the council, Jackie Soptic said she plans to meet tomorrow (Wed) with Dino (DEE-noh) who owns the former Lakeview property in east Trenton to discuss an economic development idea she has.

Among entries in the city administrator’s report, it was noted asphalt sales at the Trenton Street Department have totaled more than 28,500 tons so far this year.

