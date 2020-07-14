Requested expenditures were approved at Monday nights’ meeting of the Trenton City Council. Kipp and Cara McClellan requested city funds for infrastructure work to be done at the north end of Hoover Drive where several rental cottages have been proposed.

Kipp McClellan told the council there’s to be 600 feet of water line and 462 feet of sewer line for the development. An itemized list shows the extensions plus rock and core drilling and a manhole to collectively cost $15,602. Trenton Municipal Utilities Comptroller Rosetta Marsh reported the funds would come out of cash accounts for water and wastewater funds which has amounts reserved for capital projects.

The council approved three proposals from Enviro-Line Company of Kansas City for the replacement of duplex control panels for the LeBlanc, Skinner Road, and saddle club lift stations. Combined the cost totals $22,491 and is a budgeted item.

Fire Chief Brandon Gibler requested $11,824 of the fire sales tax revenue to be spent on outfitting the new Command truck for the department. The truck had been a capital fund expense. Adding lights, siren, radio, console mount, control box, and other equipment had been budgeted in the previous fiscal year but the money was not spent due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So the money comes out of the current budget. Gibler said the quote came from Vision Upfitters of Cameron.

Gibler also spoke with the council regarding the costs of repairs to the 19-year-old white Trenton fire truck. The first major repairs for it, according to Gibler, have a cost estimate of $14,311 dollars. He’s awaiting a quote on an additional repair that is needed. These expenses will come out of the fire departments’ operating fund.

The city council voted to accept an offer of $500 from Ralph Cutsinger who said he’s trying to buy property at 1314 Norton Street, but the city has placed a lien against the current owners for lack of payment for housing demolition expense. While the city accepted Cutsinger’s offer, it also approved his request to drop the tax lien, although some members wondered if efforts should continue to collect on the owners’ share of demolition expense which is $2,500. (Owners are Brett and Penny Buswell)

The city attorney, Tara Walker, was asked to write a letter to Rapid Removal Disposal regarding trash collection issues brought up last night by council members. One of them according to Glen Briggs is Rapid Removal, via a city contract, is to pick up bulky items FREE of charge; but it’s said to have been charging customers for bulky item pickup. Other complaints alleged included not picking up the trash at specific locations in Trenton.

Approval was given to the conflict of interest ordinance that’s required every two years for elected and appointed city officials. Also approved was added two citizen members to the Utility Committee to make it a group of five persons—three from the council. All votes were approved by the seven council members present. Danny Brewer was absent.

Prior to the council session, chairmen were selected for three committees. Cathie Smith on economic development; Dave Mlika for administrative; and John Dolan for finance. Those three will serve on the Utility Committee which is scheduled to meet Friday evening, July 17 at 6 o’clock.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares