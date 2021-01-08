Trenton City Council meeting agenda includes rock blankets and road right-of-way

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances regarding agreements involving the installation of rock blankets and road right-of-way.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall Monday night, January 11that 7 o’clock. The public will not physically be allowed into the meeting, but it can be watched on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89063385993.

One of the agreements is with BRS Construction LLC for the installation of Missouri Department of Transportation Type 2 rock blankets. That involves work at the raw water intake on the Thompson River and at 28th Street and Muddy Creek.

The other agreement is with MoDOT accepting right-of-way per a July 22nd, 2019 agreement. That involves right-of-way being deeded to the city for portions of Business Highway 65 and Route AA.

The agenda for the Trenton City Council’s Monday meeting also includes a discussion of a street department dump truck and a closed session for legal.

Related