Trenton City Council meeting agenda includes replacement of driveway at Trenton Fire Department

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance involving the removal and replacement of a concrete driveway at the Trenton Fire Department.

The ordinance, which would approve a contract with Shuler Concrete and Construction LLC, will be discussed at the Trenton City Hall the night of February 8th at 7 o’clock. The public will not physically be allowed into the meeting, but the meeting can be watched on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/81268786025.

Other items on the agenda include appointments to the Utility Committee and Police Personnel Board; refinancing 2012, 2014, and 2018 loans; a street department dump truck; a sewer department pickup; and review of a police training agreement and an annual net metering report. A closed session is also planned for Monday’s Trenton City Council meeting to discuss legal and real estate.

