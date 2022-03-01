Trenton City Council investigating possibility of full-time prosecuting attorney

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council is requesting more information before it can decide whether to give an endorsement allowing a public vote to make the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney position full-time instead of the current part-time.

Kelly Puckett is the Prosecuting Attorney and prosecutes cases investigated by Trenton Police that result in felony charges. That’s in addition to those investigated by the sheriff’s office and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Part-time was described as 20 hours a week.

Councilman David Mlika said he was asked to bring up the possibility of the council endorsing the full-time county prosecutor. Questions that were raised include how many felony cases are prosecuted; what the salary would be for a full-time position and how would it be paid.

Prosecutor Puckett is to be invited to attend a council meeting. It was reported that if 400 valid signatures are collected on a petition and presented to the county commission, then the question would go on an election ballot later this year.

The council accepted the bid of Dustin Wilson of Trenton to mow seven city-owned locations at $20 each and the city cemetery at $100 each time. It was the lowest of the three bids submitted. Mayor Linda Crooks appointed, with council consent, Tim Bland to the Building and Nuisance Board. The finance committee, working on city budgets, meets again tonight at 6 o’clock and chairman John Dolan invited all councilmen to attend.

Seven members attended Monday night’s meeting either in person or by Zoom. Marvin Humphreys was absent.

