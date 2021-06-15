Trenton City Council informed 17th Street Bridge to open by late June or July 4th weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Work is progressing on the 17th Street Bridge project in Trenton with City Administrator Ron Urton telling the council Monday night that if weather conditions allow, he anticipates the new bridge can be opened by late this month or by the July 4th weekend.

In his report, Urton noted base rock and curbing have been placed on the west and east ends. The contractor has been working on curbing at Main Street, and base rock was placed at the Pleasant Plain intersection. Urton said a sub-contractor is tentatively expected to start asphalt paving later this week or next.

The city of Trenton’s share of the project cost is $1,400,000, with the transportation sales tax revenue to cover Trenton’s share nearly $974,000 since collections started coming in during November of 2017. Other funding partners are the Union Pacific Railroad, the Missouri Department of Transportation, and a community development block grant.

Demolition of the old bridge began one year ago, and a detour has been in place since.

The city council accepted a proposal from Businessman Lee Peters for him to purchase the highway right of way across from Main Stop. Peters, who attended the meeting with his son Wade, said tentative plans are for constructing a small office building with parking. Peters agreed to pay $500. The location involves the corner of West 4th Street and Main, a grassy area that Peters has been mowing. The site for many years was the Department of Transportation, highway right of way, which the city of Trenton acquired after last years’ Highway 6 resurfacing project.

The council authorized City Administrator Ron Urton to present the city’s version of a memorandum of understanding, allowing the city and Grundy County to share maintenance costs on future projects related to the Muddy Creek Bridge on East 28th. As part of the document, Grundy County reimburses the city with $41,618 for the county

portion of costs involving flood damage repairs. At a previous council meeting, Grundy County had requested the city assume ownership and maintenance of the bridge, which the city was not interested in having another bridge. If the Grundy County Commission accepts the terms of the memorandum of understanding, a city ordinance will be prepared.

Approval was given to purchase a transformer from Sunbelt Solomon Solutions of Kansas for installation at the TMU electric plant sub-station. The company is offering nearly $15,000 in credit for the old transformer. That makes the final cost of the new transformer, crane service, and installation $420,390, which is under budget.

The council reviewed quotes on the ten thousand three-phase substation transformer.

A conditional use permit was granted for Jason Lassiter to have a bed and breakfast at 412 East 9th Street.

The wording was clarified in the TMU shut-off policy regarding non-payment. Information is to be included with customers’ bills stating TMU is not under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission and is not required to follow the “hot weather or cold weather rules” established by that commission.

All votes were unanimous among the six council members participating. Kevin Klinginsmith and Duane Urich were absent.

