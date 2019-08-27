Trenton City Council gives “go-ahead” to have design plans developed for possible future airport projects

The Trenton City Council has given the go-ahead to have design plans developed for possible future projects at the Trenton Airport.

The primary need is described as replacing the T-hangers but it would require working the land there so it can be raised above the flood plain. The council voted last night to accept a grant of $175,000 through the state of Missouri, however, it requires a local match which is $17,500 which is ten percent of the total $175,000 as Federal airport money is a 90 to 10 split.

The money is to be used in hiring Olsson Associates as the airport engineer which develops the design for an eight-bay T-hangar and taxiways. The actual cost to construct such a hangar building is expected to be a lot higher and will be determined by bids if the city decides it wants to pursue that in the years to come. Until then, the city is not obligated to do the project, just getting the designs drawn up for possible action during the fiscal year 2020 or 2021. Olsson is to be paid, not to exceed, $162,467.

During a discussion among council members and several pilots and others interested in the airport, it was noted the city must have 10 aircraft based at the airport in order to continue to qualify for Federal Aviation Administration funds. Currently, it was reported 11 planes are based at the airport with owners paying rent to the city.

A total of $100,000 in insurance proceeds from a claim on flood damage has been obligated to repairs as well as purchase and installation of two overhead doors at the city storage building, but it was felt there would still be enough insurance proceeds to cover the $17,500 the city needs to come up.

It also was felt lease payments received from tenants over the course of one year would allow the city to accumulate the $17, 500 for airport purposes. The city faces a September 15th deadline to commit to using $118,000 in FAA funds or allow them to be re-directed to another airport elsewhere.

Ordinances to hire Olsson Associates and accept the grant were unanimously approved by the eight-member Trenton City Council.

Kevin Neff met with the council to discuss a nuisance violation he received for having a camper parked in front of his house. He requested city officials re-visit the ordinance which requests campers be parked in a back yard. Speaking in support of Neff was Bart Shaw. On a motion, the council agreed to refer the matter to the Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission for review at their October meeting. In the meantime, the council has voted to suspend enforcement of the city ordinance as to their placement on private property for campers.

The city has been advised that MoDOT will begin advertising September 12th for the Highway 6 resurfacing through Trenton. As part of the project, the contractor will do associated water main work under the sidewalks on behalf of the city. Trenton is to pay $312,155 to the state road fund to cover the cost of the water department project.

City Administrator Ron Urton reported the street department is tentatively planning to do the Normal Street paving project Thursday. Urton also reported the asphalt plant’s air quality test for a DNR permit is scheduled September 25th.