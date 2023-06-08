Trenton City Council gears up to consider ordinances involving city codes and agreements at meeting on June 12th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances involving city codes and agreements.

The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on June 12th at 7 pm with the meeting available on Zoom.

Ordinances would enact new sections of city code regarding building, area, and yard requirements for residential, business, industrial, and open space districts. Other ordinances would amend the city code regarding the unified development ordinance; owning, keeping, or harboring dangerous dogs; and the lodging tax. Another ordinance would repeal an article of the city code involving the Animal Welfare Committee.

Two ordinances would approve agreements. The agreements would be with Toth and Associates for the completion of an electric rate study and Corvus for cyber insurance.

The agenda for June 12th’s Trenton City Council meeting also includes a discussion of lime sludge removal bids, the chemical building roof, a protective footwear policy for employees, a traffic study at Fourth and Main Streets, and airport T-hangars.

