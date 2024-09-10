Trenton City Council delays decision on permit for Vance Cox, seeks further review

After much discussion regarding a request for a conditional use permit, the Trenton City Council voted last evening to table the request. Then, on the advice of the city attorney, the council decided to refer the request back to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The issue involves a request from Vance Cox, in care of American Sportsman LLC, for a permit to allow two camper hookups behind his building. The Planning and Zoning Commission on September 3 had voted to deny the request. The request, with the denial recommendation, was forwarded to the council for a final decision.

City officials said the denial was based mainly on zoning laws and rules that are designed to keep separate the uses of land between commercial and residential.

Councilman Tim Meinecke stated that Trenton has mixed commercial and residential uses. He mentioned that if the campers are rented for seven-day stays, tenants would be subject to paying the lodging tax, similar to Airbnb rentals. Meinecke introduced a letter he received, reportedly from the Trenton Lake Association Board, though it was unsigned. The letter opposed the conditional use permit, claiming Cox had “consistently disregarded the rules and regulations, bylaws, and property boundaries established by the association.” Meinecke argued that the Planning and Zoning Board, along with the city council, were being “used” by the lake association board against Cox, a longtime businessman.

Code Officer Wes Barone said it was unclear whose campers would be located on the business property. City Administrator Ron Urton added that he did not believe the Planning and Zoning Commission had been influenced by the Lake Association board.

A motion was made to table the conditional use permit request to allow more time for the council to study the issue, passing by a vote of 5-1. City Attorney Kenton Kinney reported that since the request was in the form of an ordinance, the council had three options: approve, deny, or return it to the Planning and Zoning Commission. The council, in a 6-0 vote, chose to return the request to the Planning and Zoning Board. Absent from the meeting were 4th Ward Councilmen Duane Urick and John Dolan.

The council also heard from businessman Robert Romesburg, who inquired about amending ordinances to allow exotic animal exhibits at his business, Pet Central, for educational purposes in schools. He noted that each animal would require a permit, and his business would need liability coverage. Attorney Kinney mentioned that he has been working on revising some existing animal ordinances, and this proposal could be included. The council unanimously referred the exotic animal exhibit request to the administrative committee. Romesburg was asked to provide details for review by the attorney and committee, with input from the animal control officer.

In other business, the council approved a conditional use permit for Riverside Country Club, in care of KGI Wireless, for the construction and operation of a 155-foot monopole tower at 101 Country Club Place, described as being on the golf course. Officials said it is expected to improve Verizon wireless service for customers in the south-central part of Trenton.

The council also unanimously approved an ordinance to subdivide a grassy strip of land between the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center and the business building containing State Farm Insurance and Chiro Solutions. It was reported that the mental health center was purchasing the building and wanted the land in between. The owner of the vacant strip is Farmer’s Bank of Northern Missouri.

Additionally, the council approved the installation of a stop sign for southbound traffic on Cedar Street at its intersection with West 10th Street, making it a three stop sign location.

Five residential locations were approved for the 2024-25 demolition list. One is a carryover demolition from last year at 416 West 13th Court. Other locations are 3726 East 28th Street and 917 Avalon, both of which involve the owners sharing demolition costs with the city. The city also owns property at 2415 Webster, which is set for demolition. The most recent addition to the list is the recently fire-damaged house at 515 East 9th Court. The city’s expense for the demolitions totals nearly $33,000 ($32,925) of the $50,000 budgeted for the housing demolition program. Since the city is covering the full cost for 515 East 9th Court and 416 West 13th Court, liens will be placed on those properties.

In the absence of Mayor Jackie Soptic, Mayor Pro Tem David Mlika presided over the council meeting. Mlika announced the mayor’s appointment of David Shockley to the Convention and Visitors Bureau, which the council approved.

Post Views: 285