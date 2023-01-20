Trenton City Council, Building and Nuisance Board to meet on January 23rd

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board and Trenton City Council will both meet at the Trenton City Hall on January 23rd.

The Building and Nuisance Board meeting will be available on Zoom at this link. The city council meeting will be available on Zoom at this link.

The Building and Nuisance Board will discuss at least nine properties at 6 pm. The agenda includes three properties, each listed under declaration of nuisance, public hearing, and findings of fact.

Updates are to be presented on current structures and nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will consider two ordinances on January 23rd at 7 p.m. that would approve agreements with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

One agreement regards financial assistance under the State Block Grant Program to assist with operational and maintenance costs. A lighting maintenance agreement outlines the responsibilities of the city and commission regarding lighting along Missouri Highway 6 in Trenton.

The agenda for January 23rd’s council meeting also includes an appointment to fill the First Ward council member vacancy and the oath of office, a discussion of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, an update on a new attorney for Lathrop GPM, and discussion and approval of access consent for a United States Department of Agriculture Grain storage site.

Related