Trenton City Council, Building and Nuisance Board to meet Feb. 26

The Trenton City Council will consider applying for a second round of Transportation Alternatives Program grant funds. The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on February 26th at 7 a.m. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

Other items on the agenda include an appointment to the police personnel board and considering allowing the fire chief to take his vehicle home outside of the Trenton city limits.

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will discuss at least four properties on February 26th. The board will meet at Trenton City Hall at 6 p.m.

The agenda shows one property each listed for declaration of a nuisance, public hearing, findings of fact, and certificate of existence of a dangerous building.

Other items on the agenda include a demolition program revision and updates on current structures and nuisances.

