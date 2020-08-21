Trenton City Council, Building and Nuisance Board set to meet on Monday evening

Meetings are scheduled Monday night at Trenton City Hall for the Building and Nuisance Board as well as the Trenton City Council.

The 6 o’clock agenda for the building board lists ten addresses of concern. To be reviewed are 604 Linn, 812 Grant, 1113 to 1115 Main, 1109 Main; 1814 Hillcrest; and 813 Olive. New business includes current structures of concern at 1000 Rural, 900 Main, 1600 Main, and 1312 Gilmore.

There’s a lengthy agenda for the 7 o’clock Trenton City Council meeting which includes the annual tax rate hearing, three ordinances, 11 topics for discussion, and an executive session for legal and real estate.

One ordinance sets this years’ tax levy for the city. Two others adopted agreements previously recommended for Trenton Municipal Utility projects.

One is a supplemental agreement with Olsson Associates to reduce the scope of the final design phase of the airport project. The other is with All-State Consultants for a preliminary engineering report on proposed updates to the water plant clarifiers.

One of the discussion items is listed as water and wastewater increases. Other topics listed as discussion also anticipate approval from the city council.

These include the airport hangar project bid; the hanger land lease agreement with a pilot; a lease for the north hangar; interest rates offered by banks for leasing a police car; a proposed letter to landlords on a tonnage fee for cleanouts of rented properties; and revision of the city policy on property liens.

Other city council topics Monday night include a memorandum of understanding with Wright Memorial Hospital; a budget revision and corresponding proposal from

RS Electric Utility Services for replacement of power plant relays; a budget revision to buy breakers for the north substation; and the recommended option on a water main to the wastewater sewer treatment plant.

