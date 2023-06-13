Trenton City Council approves ten ordinances, sets plans for airport hangar, repeals city code pertaining to animal welfare

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

It was a busy night for the Trenton City Council with members approving ten ordinances, accepting two bids, and deciding to have an engineer design an eight-bay hangar for the Trenton airport. Several reports also were given at Monday night’s meeting.

The council voted to have Toth and Associates conduct an electric rate study for TMU. The cost is $19,000 which is budgeted. TMU Comptroller Rosetta Marsh said the last electric rate study was in 2018.

A series of four ordinances were approved to specify building, area, and yard requirements for residential, business, industrial, and open space districts. The title of unified development ordinance was amended to density and dimensional regulations for planned unit developments. Councilman Dave Mlika said these were recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission. City administrator Ron Urton said these will assist developers looking online at Trenton requirements regarding setbacks and zoning requirements on potential new construction. Each was approved on seven-to-nothing votes with Councilman John Dolan absent.

On a vote of six in favor and one opposed, the council repealed a section of city code pertaining to an appointed animal welfare committee. Instead, the council’s four-member administrative committee, along with the mayor, will have the task of hearing appeals on dogs within the city limits that police deem to be dangerous.

This year, members of Trenton’s Administrative Committee are Marvin Humphreys, Lou Fisher Glen Briggs, and Calvin Brown with Jackie Soptic as Mayor.

Councilman Glen Briggs, who voted no, stated formation last year of an animal welfare committee was to have five citizens hear all issues of animal control while also striving to educate citizens to become “better pet owners.” Mayor Soptic said she felt it would be better to have the administrative committee hear appeals rather than a citizens committee which would have been advisory to the committee and full council.

No one was appointed last year to serve on an animal welfare committee.

Trenton’s Convention and Visitors Bureau membership was amended to have seven voting board members appointed by the Mayor with council consent. Each serves a three-year term. The vote was six in favor and two opposed, with Councilmen Briggs and Tim Meinecke voting no.

A discussion was held on the five percent lodging tax that’s charged to guests who stay at motels, cabins, bed n breakfasts, and Air BNBs. The fee is paid at Trenton City Hall with revenue going to the convention and visitors board.

City Clerk Cindy Simpson reported four entities have been paying the tax but four others, believed to be Air BNB’s or those who rent single rooms to guests, have not. The city attorney is to draft a letter to them pointing out that failure to pay is a violation of city ordinance. It’s also to include information on city inspections of such establishments

The council unanimously agreed to use Corvus Insurance for cyber liability coverage at a cost of $12,671. Administrator Urton indicated last year’s provider had given a quote that was 50 percent higher. So a broker was used to locate another provider for cyber insurance to protect the city in case of a breach or ransomware.

Following a financial review of potential costs, the council agreed to have an engineering company prepare a design for an eight-bay hangar at the airport. Initially, the engineer was to design a four-bay hangar, with a possible expansion to six or eight. The engineers’ estimated cost of an eight-bay hanger, including costs of design, the bid documents, and construction is approximately $1,000,000. It was noted federal money would cover 90 percent of the expense.

The council was asked to consider cash flow concerns regarding the local funds. Once design work is completed, Urton said the council will visit the topic again before seeking bids.

Mid-West Injection was awarded the bid to remove lime sludge. The quote of $53.50 per dry ton was the lowest of the two bids submitted.

Four quotes were submitted for the repair of the hail-damaged roof of the chemical building at the water treatment plant. The council awarded the bid to Whitney Roofing of Gallatin at $10,150 which is less than the insurance companies’ estimate.

The council tabled a draft policy on protective footwear for employees working in areas where there is a danger of foot injury. It also allows the city and TMU to financially assist with the cost of protective footwear.

In what was described as justification for MoDOT to review the possibility of a sidewalk in the vicinity of Dollar General, a police department traffic study at 4th and Main (May 25th to June 4th) revealed 437 vehicles that were traveling at an average speed of 31 miles an hour, with the highest speed being 49 mph. MoDOT established the 45-mile-an-hour speed limit on Highway 6 at the west city limits of Trenton.

Mayor Jackie Soptic told the council she is attempting to set up something at Trenton later this year for citizens to recycle electronics and related devices. She noted many individuals have asked her about disposing of electronic waste.

Soptic said she spoke with a Department of Revenue representative who indicated one applicant submitted paperwork to operate the license fee office in Trenton. The state had extended the application period until June 7th when it was announced the chamber of commerce board chose not to renew the contract.

Councilman Duane Urich said he attended an economic development-related meeting that included a discussion on finding a location for a childcare facility.

Administrator Ron Urton reported asphalt plant sales are more than 6,400 tons.

The street crew has been placing a base layer of asphalt on milled streets. Work began Monday on resurfacing the last of the bricked streets in Trenton that are open to motorists. This covers two blocks of 11th Street, west of the post office.

Fire Chief Brandon Gibler reported to the council the average response time by department personnel was three minutes, and thirty-five seconds for calls in 2022.

Fire engine 10 is often seen in the community and Gibler explained he encourages his staff to be visible to the public but also ready to respond from wherever in case of an emergency call. The 2001 white fire truck was bought used 11 years ago in 2012.

Related