Trenton City Council approves rate increases for water and sewer services

By a narrow margin, the Trenton City Council Monday night approved increases in water and sewer rates.

The increases are the figures recommended by the Trenton Utility Committee following rate studies by an outside company Toth and Associates. The committee had recommended a five-year rate plan to the city council. Increases in water rates are six point five percent in the first year, three-point nine percent in the second and third years, and one percent in each of years four and five.

The committee also recommended increases in sewer rates of three percent in each of the first three years followed by increases of one percent in both the fourth and fifth years. It was noted the utility committee would re-evaluate water and sewer rates before the end of the fifth year and may possibly request to forgo an increase at that time.

When it came time to vote, Councilman Glen Briggs made the motion to accept the increases. On a voice vote, both rate increases were approved by a four to three margin. Voting in favor were Briggs, John Dolan, Lance Otto, and Robert Romesberg. Voting no on the increases were Danny Brewer, Marvin Humphreys, and David Mlika. Chairman of the Trenton Utility Committee, Councilman Duane Urich, was absent.

None of those opposed to the increases on Monday night mentioned why they voted no. Otto said increases are needed to due to inflationary factors with costs being up and delays in getting parts. While net revenues are down, the increased revenue is expected to help the water system “catch up” on the fund balance by the fifth year. The wastewater, or sewer system, was said to have a minimum reserve that’s lower than what the city council previously set.

Individual consumers may realize a rate change that is above or below the overall percentage increase amounts depending on the class of service and their usage. No one from the public was present to comment on the proposed rate increases.

The city council, on votes of seven to nothing, adopted two ordinances, one of them approved a contract with Irvinbilt Constructors of Chillicothe for reservoir pump station improvements. The cost is $398,990 with work scheduled to begin depending on the availability of parts and supplies. This is a budgeted item and the council previously accepted the Irvinbilt bid.

The city council accepted a one-year quote of $13,823 plus taxes for cyber-security liability insurance. One million dollars in coverage will be obtained by Thursday with Coalition Insurance Services. It was noted the city’s insurance carrier, MIRMA, decided not to offer cyber insurance in their coverage for municipalities.

The council approved nine appointments by Mayor Linda Crooks. Selected for Park Board terms again were Andy Cox, Beth Mack, and Gary Schuett. Re-appointed to the Trenton Planning and Zoning commission/Trenton Board of Adjustment were Michael Ormsby and Tom Stickler. Kathy Brewer was named to the historic preservation board. Chosen for the tax increment financing board were Dale Swanton and Daniel Gott. The first appointment was made for the newly-created animal welfare committee – that’s for Marissa Henley.

The city council voted to get Trenton on the list for a digital upgrade of the card reader for the fuel system at the Trenton airport. Administrator Ron Urton said AT&T will be ending maintenance of the analog line and converting to fiber optics.

The City Clerk said Trenton pays about $300 a month for the AT&T service. With fiber options, it’s expected the cost will be significantly reduced. Urton said the estimated cost to Trenton for the equipment upgrade would be $15,000. Council members were asked to list any concerns or comments on an employee drug policy. Once they are reviewed, the council will be presented with a final document for approval.

One guest attended the first part of the city hall meeting. State Representative Randy Railsback of Hamilton is running for District 2 which includes Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, and Worth counties. He presented what he considered to be highlights of the legislative session.

Railsback said the state budget includes 53 million dollars for improvements to the black tops, or lettered routes, across northern Missouri. He said 400 million is being made available statewide for broadband development including expansion of fiber optics service. And Railsback said the Governor is expected to sign on Thursday, the “No Patient Left Behind” bill. It is intended to ease restrictions on visitors of patients in hospitals and long-term care facilities. The bill requests a list of up to four people who can visit a confined patient.