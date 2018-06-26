Trenton City Council approves purchase of new wheel loader for street department

Trenton City Council last night approved a commitment to purchase a wheel loader for the street department use at the asphalt plant. A discussion was held on adding days to legally shoot fireworks within the city limits but ultimately doing nothing and not taking any vote on changing an existing ordinance at this time.

Through the use of a government contract allowed in the city purchasing policy, the council authorized the purchase of a Caterpillar 2018 wheel loader to replace one that’s 25 years old. The cost, minus $15,000 for trade in of the old machine, is $148,000. Foley Equipment Company of St. Joseph was represented by Salesman David Eller who indicate the wheel loader the city wants is in stock at Dodge City, Kansas. The city of Trenton is looking to pay $44,000 down and to finance the balance over four years. Quotes on the financing of the lease-purchase are to come from Caterpillar and one other source for a comparison. The council voted six to one to obtain the wheel loader. Brad Chumbley was opposed with Travis Elbert absent.

The city council routinely renewed the city’s agreement with Green Hills Animal Shelter at the same arrangement as last year which is $11,700 in holding fees plus $2,000 administrative fee. This is retroactive to May 1st. A conflict of interest ordinance for elected officials was re-affirmed unanimously.

Councilman Glen Briggs said he was asked to bring up the possibility of allowing fireworks to be shot off on either the Friday and Saturday before, or after July 4th or both since the 4th of July is on a Wednesday this year. Current ordinance within the city limits of Trenton allows for shooting fireworks July 2nd and 3rd from 8 in the morning until 10 at night; then on July 4th, from 8 in the morning until midnight.

After much discussion, and realizing time constraints of more dates would require amending city ordinance at a special meeting, the council ultimately abandoned the topic at this time without a motion to take a vote. It also was pointed out the community fireworks display is scheduled for Tuesday, July 3rd with fireworks to be shot off at dark from a grassy area north of the Rock Barn.

Due to other work commitments for utility crews, the city council approved a bid from DR Petroleum of Chillicothe for a north sub-station fuel line. The cost is about $54,000. Three adjustments were approved to the 2017-18 city budget based on previous actions of the city council.

City Administrator Ron Urton discussed a change order allowing B and N Inspection and Supply of Chesterfield to inspect painting of the interior of the two water towers. The added cost is $17,892.

Street Superintendent Martin Schieb announced spraying for mosquitos is done every two weeks as weather allows. He reported there will be a change in the spray once current supply is used up in about six weeks.

Emergency Preparedness Director Glen Briggs removed the mass notification system should go “live” to landline phones in a few days. Instructions are to be announced for cell phone users to “opt in” to get emergency weather and other messages.

Mayor Nick McHargue last evening presented a key to the city and “Tidy Up” award to Tina and Danny Matthews of Trenton.

Like this: Like Loading...